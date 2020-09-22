Advertisement

NASA unveils $28 billion plan to land first woman on the moon

NASA is unveiling plans to send the first woman to the moon.
NASA is unveiling plans to send the first woman to the moon.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA is unveiling plans to send the first woman to the moon.

The $28 billion plan aims to land a woman and a man on the moon in 2024.

The trip would mark the first time humans would land on the lunar surface since 1972.

One NASA administrator said the moon mission would be for scientific discovery, economic benefits and inspiration for a new generation of explorers.

The astronauts will spend nearly a week collecting samples and conducting experiments.

The mission will also allow for a slow build up of infrastructure and the development of the Artemis Base Camp, which would be for long-term moon exploration missions.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bipartisan bill aims to save music venues during pandemic

Updated: moments ago

National

Beta weakens to tropical depression, stalls over Texas coast

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta weakened to a tropical depression Tuesday as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.

National

Wet weather along the Gulf Coast while fires rage on the West Coast

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Wet weather drenches the Gulf Coast while fires rage on the West Coast.

National

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) on legacy of Justice Ginsburg and filling her seat

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Vanessa Bryant sues LA sheriff over helicopter crash photos

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff’s department did not immediately have a comment Tuesday.

National

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities.

National Politics

At UN, Trump raps China for virus as US deaths hit 200,000

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN
Trump is not popular at the United Nations and his speech this year comes at a time when U.N. members are pushing back against Washington.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) on legacy of Justice Ginsburg and filling her seat

Updated: 45 minutes ago

National

City restricts access before decision in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Large protests over Taylor’s death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful.