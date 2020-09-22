Panama City approves budget and millage rate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City and the Downtown Improvement District now have a final budget and millage rate for the next year.

At Monday’s commission meeting, city leaders voted to approve the final budget and lower the millage rate.

For Panama City, locals will see a millage rate about half a mil lower than last year and the Downtown Improvement District will see a millage rate of 3.

The new millage rate for Panama City is 4.9999.

City officials say the recent fire assessment fee actually helped lower the rate.

“That will help us to subsidize the fact that we didn’t have to go up on the millage or use the rollback rate, we were able to cut it, and that’s our goal every year,” said Mayor Greg Brudnicki.

During the meeting, Port of Panama City also had its budget approved by the commission.

