Panama City hosts workshop to discuss tourism corridor designs, easing tattoo parlor restrictions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City leaders are working to improve the aesthetics of the city moving forward.

Monday, city commissioners held a public workshop to discuss the design of the main tourism corridors throughout the city.

Those include 23rd Street, Harrison Avenue, as well as Beck Avenue in St. Andrews, among others.

Officials heard from members of the public as well as members of Dover, Kohl, and Partners to see what future designs look like for Panama City corridors.

“One of the main things that the city wants to make sure is that we have buildings that are sightly, that are pretty, and have good curb appeal,” said Mayor Greg Brudnicki.

One of the other key areas of the corridor designs is what to do with tattoo parlors and body alteration businesses.

Under the current ordinance, tattoo parlors cannot be within one-thousand feet of a church or another parlor.

Officials worked with tattoo artists to try and ease the restrictions as well as fit shops into the tourism corridor designs.

“I really think we’re going to come up with something everybody is going to like and it’ll be something, we don’t want to restrict trade,” said Brudnicki. “I believe that we’ll get it done in October.”

Officials hope to present an adjusted tattoo ordinance by the next commission meeting.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.