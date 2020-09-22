Advertisement

Pensacola woman dead after crash in Walton County

courtesy: MGN Online
courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Pensacola woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Walton County Monday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. A 21-year-old man was traveling west on Highway 98 near South Church Street behind an SUV when the 60-year-old female driver of the SUV started slowly turning right into the Dollar General Parking lot.

When the truck also went to enter the parking lot, the driver failed to yield to a sedan exiting the parking lot, resulting in a collision. This then caused the SUV to also hit the sedan.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ZooWorld deploys teams to Alabama, Louisiana following hurricanes

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A local zoo is lending some helping paws following hurricanes Laura and Sally.

News

PC Tourism Corridors and Tattoo Parlors

Updated: 8 hours ago
Panama City Commissioners met Monday afternoon to look at improving the aesthetics of the city moving forward; they also discussed what to do with tattoo parlors and body alteration businesses.

News

Panama City approves budget and millage rate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
At Monday’s commission meeting, city leaders voted to approve the final budget and lower the millage rate.

News

Washington County still seeing flooding from Hurricane Sally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Washington County talks about damages from Hurricane Sally

Latest News

News

Locals face drainage and sewage issues left by Hurricane Sally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Bay County is no stranger to flooding, but Hurricane Sally resurfaced the issue that many are once again facing.

News

Panama City hosts workshop to discuss tourism corridor designs, easing tattoo parlor restrictions

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
One of the other key areas of the corridor designs is what to do with tattoo parlors and body alteration businesses.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances will be low the next couple of days before increasing later this week

News

FSU shows signs of improving COVID-19 rates

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
So far, the university has identified 1,428 cases since reopening for the fall semester, but in the latest report, positivity rates and case numbers appear to be trending downward.

News

Gulf Power safely restores power to customers impacted by Hurricane Sally

Updated: 9 hours ago
Officials with Gulf Power say they've essentially restored power to all customers impacted by Hurricane Sally.

News

Rural schools in Florida to receive money to expand student telehealth services

Updated: 9 hours ago
Several rural school districts in our area will receive funding to increase students' access to mental health and student support services and to enhance access to school and community-based providers.