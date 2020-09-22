Pensacola woman dead after crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Pensacola woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Walton County Monday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. A 21-year-old man was traveling west on Highway 98 near South Church Street behind an SUV when the 60-year-old female driver of the SUV started slowly turning right into the Dollar General Parking lot.

When the truck also went to enter the parking lot, the driver failed to yield to a sedan exiting the parking lot, resulting in a collision. This then caused the SUV to also hit the sedan.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

