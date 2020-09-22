Plans for debris cleanup in Walton County after Hurricane Sally

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In Walton County, there is still some debris that people need help cleaning up after Hurricane Sally.

County officials plan to send out bulk trash pickup trucks to clean up debris near homes along the coast, rivers, and bay.

Walton County Emergency Management and the public works department will coordinate debris pick up days throughout the county.

What they need residents to do before that is separate their different types of debris.

Separated materials include:

Treated wood material (dock material, decking, pilings, fencing, etc.)

Vegetative Yard Waste – leaves, small sticks containerized in plastic bags (see-through bags preferred)

Vegetative Yard Waste – tree limbs, stumps, trunks. 6-12 feet in length

Bulk material – carpets, furniture, construction debris (wood trim, drywall, etc.)

Appliances

No hazardous waste or electronic materials will be collected during this process.

Walton County Commission Chairman Bill Chapman said this cleanup process could take a while because so much of the county was impacted by Sally.

“It’s still going to take time, people have to keep in mind we’ve got a lot of damage county-wide, and you may call today, it might be two or three days before it actually gets picked up,” said Chapman.

Walton County officials also say people need to put their debris in front of their property because they will not come onto private property to pick it up.

People also need to watch out for power lines when putting out their trash.

“Try and keep space in between big piles, so the trucks that do come by have the ability to pick up piles, if it’s too wide or too deep they’re not going to be able to pick it up,” said Walton County public information manager Louis Svehla.

Any damage or debris should also be reported to Walton County Emergency Management so they know which areas had the most damage from the storm.

Reports should be emailed to damage@waltoncountyem.org

