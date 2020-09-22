Advertisement

Plans for debris cleanup in Walton County after Hurricane Sally

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In Walton County, there is still some debris that people need help cleaning up after Hurricane Sally.

County officials plan to send out bulk trash pickup trucks to clean up debris near homes along the coast, rivers, and bay.

Walton County Emergency Management and the public works department will coordinate debris pick up days throughout the county.

What they need residents to do before that is separate their different types of debris.

Separated materials include:

  • Treated wood material (dock material, decking, pilings, fencing, etc.)
  • Vegetative Yard Waste – leaves, small sticks containerized in plastic bags (see-through bags preferred)
  • Vegetative Yard Waste – tree limbs, stumps, trunks. 6-12 feet in length
  • Bulk material – carpets, furniture, construction debris (wood trim, drywall, etc.)
  • Appliances
  • No hazardous waste or electronic materials will be collected during this process.

Walton County Commission Chairman Bill Chapman said this cleanup process could take a while because so much of the county was impacted by Sally.

“It’s still going to take time, people have to keep in mind we’ve got a lot of damage county-wide, and you may call today, it might be two or three days before it actually gets picked up,” said Chapman.

Walton County officials also say people need to put their debris in front of their property because they will not come onto private property to pick it up.

People also need to watch out for power lines when putting out their trash.

“Try and keep space in between big piles, so the trucks that do come by have the ability to pick up piles, if it’s too wide or too deep they’re not going to be able to pick it up,” said Walton County public information manager Louis Svehla.

Any damage or debris should also be reported to Walton County Emergency Management so they know which areas had the most damage from the storm.

Reports should be emailed to damage@waltoncountyem.org

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Panama City Oktoberfest Planned

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Even though many events are being canceled, the Panama City Oktoberfest will be taking place this week.

News

Thomas Drive Road Collapse

Updated: 9 minutes ago
After a watermain break, a road collapsed at a Thomas Drive strip mall.

News

Coastal Dune Lakes Septic to Sewer Project

Updated: 10 minutes ago
An update on the Coastal Dune Lakes septic to sewer conversion project.

News

Waterline break off Thomas Drive causes massive hole near shopping center

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
A waterline in Panama City Beach near Thomas Drive broke and caused a massive hole.

News

BDS Attendance Issues

Updated: 10 minutes ago
BDS talks about attendance issues with virtual learning.

Latest News

News

Walton Debris Removal

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Plans for removing debris created from Hurricane Sally.

News

Possible human remains found outside of funeral home

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Police say possible human remains were found outside of a funeral home Tuesday.

News

Bay County borrowing $50 million for Hurricane Michael expenses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Bay County may borrow an additional $50 million for Hurricane Michael recovery, pending county commission approval at its next meeting. The county has borrowed $250 million for Hurricane Michael recovery. To date it has repaid $150 million of that money.

News

Humble House opens home for recovering female addicts

Updated: 1 hour ago
It is called the Humble House in honor a couple that was instrumental in the recovery ministry at their church. The focus is to provide a long term recovery program based on the word of God and free of charge to those without the ability to pay. The faith based program is meant to restore the lives of the women in recovery and then mend the relationships with their families.

News

Florida’s First Lady takes on state’s mental health problems

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Florida’s child abuse hotlines saw a sharp drop off in calls while schools were closed due to the pandemic, but mental health calls increased.