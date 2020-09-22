Possible human remains found outside of funeral home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Police say possible human remains were found outside of a funeral home Tuesday.

Panama City Police responded to the Battle Memorial Funeral Home on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard after crews installing light poles on the property reported finding a bag that appeared to have human remains inside.

Chief Scott Ervin tells us they will be conducting a forensic test on the remains.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.