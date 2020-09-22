Possible human remains found outside of funeral home
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Police say possible human remains were found outside of a funeral home Tuesday.
Panama City Police responded to the Battle Memorial Funeral Home on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard after crews installing light poles on the property reported finding a bag that appeared to have human remains inside.
Chief Scott Ervin tells us they will be conducting a forensic test on the remains.
