Advertisement

Solid waste pickup rates go up for Panama City locals

Solid waste pickup rates will go up for Panama City residents this year.
Solid waste pickup rates will go up for Panama City residents this year.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City locals will pay a little more for garbage pickup this year.

The commission voted Monday to raise solid waste pickup rates by 15 percent for this fiscal year.

Officials say the higher rate is due to lost customers, as well as longer drive times to the Steelfield Landfill due to the incinerator closing down.

But city leaders say the increase will only add around four and a half dollars a month for residential pickup.

“About a dollar a week is what it’s going to up and what that does is that allows us to continue maintaining the current service levels," said Assistant City Manager Jared Jones. "We’re not putting any money additionally into reserves and that gets us the two additional trucks and two additional drivers to support the runs to Steelfield.”

City leaders say they will re-evaluate the pickup rates on a year to year basis.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida mental health

Updated: moments ago
Florida’s child abuse hotlines saw a sharp drop off in calls while schools were closed due to the pandemic, but mental health calls increased.

News

Humble House grand opening

Updated: moments ago
Humble House held its grand opening on Tuesday.

News

PC garbage rates

Updated: moments ago
Panama City residents will have to pay more for trash pick-up.

News

Hurricane Michael Debt

Updated: moments ago
Bay County will be paying $50 million dollars to settle its Hurricane Michael debt.

News

Advisories issued for three Bay County beaches

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Advisories have been issued for the Bid A Wee Beach (SP 4) location at 13601 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, the Panama City Beach Access #41 (SP 5) location at 11211 Front Beach Road, and the Carl Gray Park (SP 9) location on Collegiate Drive in Panama City.

Latest News

News

Bay District Schools officials address BayLink truancy among some students

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Superintendent Bill Husfelt says a concerning number of students simply aren’t logging on for their virtual classes. This comes as the district is searching to hire a Truancy Safety and Security Officer.

News

Downtown Panama City Oktoberfest set for September 25-26

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
More than a dozen bars and restaurants will be participating in this years Oktoberfest.

News

Man arrested after deputies say he stole car parts from a car at an auto shop

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested one man after he stole catalytic converters from a car at an auto shop.

News

Former Port St. Joe mayor passes away

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The former mayor of Port St. Joe has passed away at the age of 95.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.