Solid waste pickup rates go up for Panama City locals

Panama City locals will pay a little more for garbage pickup this year.

The commission voted Monday to raise solid waste pickup rates by 15 percent for this fiscal year.

Officials say the higher rate is due to lost customers, as well as longer drive times to the Steelfield Landfill due to the incinerator closing down.

But city leaders say the increase will only add around four and a half dollars a month for residential pickup.

“About a dollar a week is what it’s going to up and what that does is that allows us to continue maintaining the current service levels," said Assistant City Manager Jared Jones. "We’re not putting any money additionally into reserves and that gets us the two additional trucks and two additional drivers to support the runs to Steelfield.”

City leaders say they will re-evaluate the pickup rates on a year to year basis.

