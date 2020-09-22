Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar but we do still have quite a bit of cloud cover cruising through our skies. There’s only a less than 10% chance we catch one of the light sprinkles or spritzers today under the clouds.

Otherwise, the cool feel remains from the northeast this morning on a lighter breeze. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s and you may want to grab a light jacket once again if you’ve felt like the mornings have been chilly.

The clouds and breeze will keep us feeling cool throughout the majority of the morning. By the midday we should see a bit more sun mixing in with the clouds and that will help warm things up a bit. Highs today under a mainly to mostly cloudy sky reach the upper 70s.

Our clouds continue to stream in off of Tropical Storm Beta on the Texas Coast, and a weak frontal boundary draped across the Gulf to our south. Beta will continue to weaken on the Texas and Louisiana Coast over the next couple days gradually shifting to the northeast.

We’ll see one more mainly dry day tomorrow, with even a bit more sunshine than clouds, before the moisture from Beta moves into the Southeast. The remnant low from Beta will drag a warm front through the Southeast, and that will lead to the end of our fall spell of weather come Thursday and into the end of the week.

The warm front will also be responsible for bringing about the return of scattered storm chances Thursday and Friday, but maybe weakening and sliding east enough to only bring diminishing rain chances to the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a cool light breeze and highs in the upper 70s near 80. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us mainly quiet for another day with a bit more sun than clouds on Wednesday before rain chances return Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances will be low the next couple of days before increasing later this week

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
It's the last day of summer but feeling more like fall with mainly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Weather Forecast

Work Week Forecast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Cooler and drier days are ahead for the Panhandle.

Weather Forecast

SUNDAY EVENING WX 9-20-2020

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
A fall feel moves into the panhandle this weekend

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
It will be a cloudy, but cooler weekend here in the panhandle with minimal rain chances.

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
The clouds will linger this weekend, but cooler weather will move into the panhandle

Weather Forecast

TGIF Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Partly sunny skies turn mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Hurricane Michael

Panama City Beach Sailboat

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT
The sailboat, Yes Dear, washed ashore during Hurricane Sally

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances will be small in the coming days, but the clouds will linger