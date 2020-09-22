Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar but we do still have quite a bit of cloud cover cruising through our skies. There’s only a less than 10% chance we catch one of the light sprinkles or spritzers today under the clouds.

Otherwise, the cool feel remains from the northeast this morning on a lighter breeze. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s and you may want to grab a light jacket once again if you’ve felt like the mornings have been chilly.

The clouds and breeze will keep us feeling cool throughout the majority of the morning. By the midday we should see a bit more sun mixing in with the clouds and that will help warm things up a bit. Highs today under a mainly to mostly cloudy sky reach the upper 70s.

Our clouds continue to stream in off of Tropical Storm Beta on the Texas Coast, and a weak frontal boundary draped across the Gulf to our south. Beta will continue to weaken on the Texas and Louisiana Coast over the next couple days gradually shifting to the northeast.

We’ll see one more mainly dry day tomorrow, with even a bit more sunshine than clouds, before the moisture from Beta moves into the Southeast. The remnant low from Beta will drag a warm front through the Southeast, and that will lead to the end of our fall spell of weather come Thursday and into the end of the week.

The warm front will also be responsible for bringing about the return of scattered storm chances Thursday and Friday, but maybe weakening and sliding east enough to only bring diminishing rain chances to the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a cool light breeze and highs in the upper 70s near 80. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us mainly quiet for another day with a bit more sun than clouds on Wednesday before rain chances return Thursday.

