Vanessa Bryant sues LA sheriff over helicopter crash photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant, has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff claiming deputies shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

After the Jan. 26 crash, reports surfaced that graphic photos of the victims were being shared. Sheriff Alex Villanueva told news media that eight deputies took or shared graphic photos of the scene and he ordered the images deleted.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately have a comment Tuesday.

The suit seeks damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.