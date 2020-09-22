Washington County still seeing flooding from Hurricane Sally

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -The effects of Hurricane Sally are still being felt in the Panhandle and in Washington County, officials say the flooding was like nothing they’d ever seen.

Washington County Emergency Management PIO Ashleigh Lollie says, “We are asking any home owner that has damage to please file damage report, so far we have had around 85 homeowners report damage and we expect this is significantly more homeowners that have not reported damages to us.”

The Choctawhatchee River crested on Monday morning and should start receding soon.

Sheriff Kevin Crews says if a road is closed, especially due to flooding, do not try and drive on it because it can be extremely dangerous when you do not know what’s under the water.

If you would like to report any damages in Washington County, you can call the Washington County EOC at (850) 638-6203. They are open 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on the weekends.

