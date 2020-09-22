Waterline break causes issues in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m., a waterline broke off of Thomas Drive near the Pickle Patch.

The waterline break caused a hole to open up near the business.

Panama City Beach utility crews were able to get here at 6:30 a.m. to fix the problem and are still working on the issue.

Crews say everything should be fixed in the afternoon but as of right now, businesses and neighborhoods in the area currently do not have running water.

