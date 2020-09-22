Waterline break off Thomas Drive causes massive hole near shopping center

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Some Panama City Beach locals are under a precautionary boil water notice after a waterline break causes a cave-in near a shopping center.

Reports came in Tuesday about the hole near Sea Walk Plaza off Thomas Drive.

Panama City Beach utility crews arrived on scene around 6:30 a.m. and worked throughout the day to fix the broken line. The water was shut off to businesses and neighborhoods in the area.

“A lot of my business is run from those washers and dryers back there. We have washers and dryers in our units, which will slow down our cleans and our check-in time will be later," K Tori’s Bean Rental Owner Riley MacDonald said. “It’s hours lost.”

City official say they have experienced several water line breaks during construction on Thomas Drive.

A water main break at 7510 Thomas Drive this morning sent this palm into the roadway near the Pickle Patch Restaurant.... Posted by Panama City Beach-Government on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

