ZooWorld deploys teams to Alabama, Louisiana following hurricanes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.

A local zoo is lending some helping paws following hurricanes Laura and Sally.

Officials with ZooWorld say they have sent two teams of four to six staff members to assist with relief efforts so far this year. Kayte Hogan, the zoo’s director, said that following their experiences with Hurricane Michael, they decided that they would help as long as they are able to.

The first group was dispatched just after Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana and was sent to Louisiana Purchase Zoo and Garden in Monroe. Officials say the team was able to remove downed trees from their railroad tracks and large carnivore exhibits as well as demolish the remnants of and rebuild a brand new exhibit for the zoos African serval.

Officials say the second team was sent to assist Alabama Gulf Shores Zoo (The Little Zoo That Could) following Hurricane Sally. This team also removed fallen trees and cleared debris around the zoo’s newly opened facility.

A team assisting the Alabama Gulf Shores Zoo (The Little Zoo That Could). (WJHG-TV)

ZooWorld’s recovery efforts were coordinated by the Zoo Disaster Response, Rescue, and Recovery team (ZDR3), an organization that is made up of several zoos and wildlife facilities from the Florida panhandle to Texas. ZDR3 is based out of Ft. Worth Zoo.

