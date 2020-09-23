PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Braden Mork.

Braden goes to Mowat Middle School and always goes above and beyond to make people smile.

He is very family oriented and spends a lot of time with his mother and younger sister.

Braden’s younger sister is three years old. We’re told he loves his sister and always teaches her new things.

Braden does well in school and enjoys math and science.

He is a strong young man and says he has learned a lot from his mother.

Braden says “I’m glad that my mother can show that she is strong without showing sadness or anything, it, knows that if she can be strong by showing that then I can.”

