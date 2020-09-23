Bay County approves budget and millage rate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay County taxpayers won’t see any changes to their millage rate this year.

The Bay County Commission voted to approve the budget and millage rate Tuesday.

Officials say the rate will stay the same as it did last year so the only increase the taxpayer will see is from growth in their home or business.

The commission worked to trim around $5 million from the budget in order to keep the steady millage rate.

“[It was] Quite a lot of work from the department heads. We sat down with our staff and directed them to work with them. We sat down with all the constitutional officers and the department heads and everything was looked at,” said Commission Chairman Philip “Griff” Griffitts. There were paper budgets that were trimmed to try and make a little bit of room to save this."

The budget was also approved for a total of $375 million.

