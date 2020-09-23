Advertisement

Bay County approves budget and millage rate

Bay County approved its budget and millage rate Tuesday.
Bay County approved its budget and millage rate Tuesday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay County taxpayers won’t see any changes to their millage rate this year.

The Bay County Commission voted to approve the budget and millage rate Tuesday.

Officials say the rate will stay the same as it did last year so the only increase the taxpayer will see is from growth in their home or business.

The commission worked to trim around $5 million from the budget in order to keep the steady millage rate.

“[It was] Quite a lot of work from the department heads. We sat down with our staff and directed them to work with them. We sat down with all the constitutional officers and the department heads and everything was looked at,” said Commission Chairman Philip “Griff” Griffitts. There were paper budgets that were trimmed to try and make a little bit of room to save this."

The budget was also approved for a total of $375 million.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida activists pushback on protest measures

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A coalition of Black Lives Matter and other activists pushed back against Governor Ron DeSantis' proposal to increase penalties for violent protestors Tuesday.

News

Storm supplies available for Okaloosa County residents

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
For Okaloosa County residents who may need to cover up their homes before rain later this week, storm supplies are available at two locations across the county.

News

Coastal dune lakes septic to sewage program in the works in Walton County

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The changes reflect the fact that some homes by the coastal dune lakes are already connected to a sewer system.

News

Habitat for Humanity ReStore needs donations after flooding from Hurricane Sally

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
They now need help restocking their store, so they can get back to helping the community.

Latest News

News

Bay District Schools to continue partnership with PanCare

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Board members agreed to continue Bay District School's partnership with PanCare for the 2020-2021 school year.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The cool weather won't last much longer as the muggies and rain are return to the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
We see a brief amount of sunshine Wednesday before rain returns to the forecast

News

Panama City Oktoberfest Planned

Updated: 3 hours ago
Even though many events are being canceled, the Panama City Oktoberfest will be taking place this week.

News

Thomas Drive Road Collapse

Updated: 3 hours ago
After a watermain break, a road collapsed at a Thomas Drive strip mall.

News

Coastal Dune Lakes Septic to Sewer Project

Updated: 3 hours ago
An update on the Coastal Dune Lakes septic to sewer conversion project.