Bay District Schools to continue partnership with PanCare

Following an agreement voted on at Tuesday’s board workshop, Bay District Schools will continue its relationship with PanCare to provide health services to students.

The district first entered into an agreement with PanCare back in 2018.

Tuesday the district amended its agreement with PanCare and the Agency for Health Care administration to staff every school with two health care technicians.

“PanCare also provides us with health screenings and dental screenings and the second health technician assists with identifying students who might be symptomatic- so any symptoms that are COVID-19 related, helping students get screened while they’re at school and then being sent home and working with parents and families,” said the district’s Director of Student Services, Kara Mulkusky.

The health technicians will also assist with administering medication and basic first aid.

