Advertisement

Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump

In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, waves to the crowd after being acknowledged by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey during his State of the State address on the opening day of the legislative session at the Capitol in Phoenix. Cindy McCain is going to bat for Joe Biden, lending her voice to a video set to air on Tuesday, Aug. 18, during the Democratic National Convention programming focused on Biden’s close friendship with her late husband, Sen. John McCain.
In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, waves to the crowd after being acknowledged by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey during his State of the State address on the opening day of the legislative session at the Capitol in Phoenix. Cindy McCain is going to bat for Joe Biden, lending her voice to a video set to air on Tuesday, Aug. 18, during the Democratic National Convention programming focused on Biden’s close friendship with her late husband, Sen. John McCain.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden said Tuesday that Cindy McCain plans to endorse him for president, a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump by the widow of the GOP’s 2008 nominee.

Trump has had a fraught relationship with members of John McCain’s family since he disparaged the Arizona senator during his 2016 campaign. But the McCains have stopped short of endorsing Trump’s rivals.

McCain’s backing could help Biden appeal to Republicans disaffected with the GOP president and give the former vice president a boost in Arizona, a crucial swing state that McCain represented in Congress for 35 years. He’s remained a revered figure since his 2018 death from complications of a brain tumor, particularly with the independent voters whom Biden is courting.

Biden told donors on Tuesday evening that McCain’s endorsement was coming “because of what (Trump) talks about how my son and John and others who are heroes, who served their country. You know, he said they’re ‘losers, suckers.’”

Biden was referring to comments Trump reportedly made mocking the American war dead. Trump has denied making the remarks, first reported through anonymous sources by The Atlantic, but many of the comments were later confirmed by The Associated Press.

Cindy McCain had not initially been expected to offer an explicit endorsement of Biden, but she had already gone to bat for his presidential run. She lent her voice to a video that aired during the Democratic National Convention and was focused on Biden’s close friendship with her late husband.

A Navy pilot, John McCain was shot down over North Vietnam in 1967. He was captured, beaten and held prisoner for more than five years, refusing to be released ahead of other American servicemembers.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump said of McCain, “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

Cindy McCain has occasionally staked out positions to the left of her late husband. In 2010, she posed for photos with duct tape across her face and the phrase “NO H8” written on her cheek, part of a high-profile campaign in support of gay marriage several years before the Supreme Court made it legal in all 50 states.

The McCains' daughter Meghan McCain has been outspoken about the pain she feels when the president disparages her father. Trump wasn’t invite to John McCain’s funeral.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Panama City Oktoberfest Planned

Updated: moments ago
Even though many events are being canceled, the Panama City Oktoberfest will be taking place this week.

News

Thomas Drive Road Collapse

Updated: 7 minutes ago
After a watermain break, a road collapsed at a Thomas Drive strip mall.

News

Coastal Dune Lakes Septic to Sewer Project

Updated: 8 minutes ago
An update on the Coastal Dune Lakes septic to sewer conversion project.

News

Waterline break off Thomas Drive causes massive hole near shopping center

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
A waterline in Panama City Beach near Thomas Drive broke and caused a massive hole.

Latest News

News

BDS Attendance Issues

Updated: 9 minutes ago
BDS talks about attendance issues with virtual learning.

News

Plans for debris cleanup in Walton County after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Walton County officials also say people need to put their debris in front of their property because they will not come onto private property to pick it up.

News

Walton Debris Removal

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Plans for removing debris created from Hurricane Sally.

News

Possible human remains found outside of funeral home

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Police say possible human remains were found outside of a funeral home Tuesday.

National

US execution planned of killer who said witchcraft drove him

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
William Emmett LeCroy, 50, on Tuesday would be the sixth federal inmate executed by lethal injection this year at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

News

Bay County borrowing $50 million for Hurricane Michael expenses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Bay County may borrow an additional $50 million for Hurricane Michael recovery, pending county commission approval at its next meeting. The county has borrowed $250 million for Hurricane Michael recovery. To date it has repaid $150 million of that money.