Coastal dune lakes septic to sewage program in the works in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Homes near the coastal dune lakes will soon be on a sewage system.

At Tuesday’s Walton County Commission meeting, the board approved changes to an agreement between the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the county.

The changes reflect the fact that some homes by the coastal dune lakes are already connected to a sewer system.

Environmental specialist Melinda Gates said the water quality of the coastal dune lakes will improve by converting to a sewer system.

“What we did is we went back to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, negotiated with them, told them that we really only have 61 lots that need to be retrofitted at this point and they have agreed to keep the money the same," said Gates.

The money, which amounts to more than 253-thousand dollars, will still be split among the homes being converted to the sewer system.

