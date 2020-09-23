Cottondale man dead after ATV accident
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -A Cottondale man is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday.
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 231 at 2nd Avenue in Jackson County.
Troopers say the 44-year-old Cottondale man was driving on ATV on 2nd Avenue and tried to cross Highway 231. They say a sport utility vehicle driven by a Kentucky man hit the ATV.
The driver of the ATV was killed and a passenger inside the sport utility vehicle had minor injuries.
Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.