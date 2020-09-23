Florida releases updated COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 690,499 cases reported. There are 682,370 cases involving Florida residents and 8,129 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 13,782 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,924 cases. This includes 5,828 residents and 96 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 101 people have died from the virus and 347 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 20 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,802 cases. This includes 4,762 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 39 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 107 people who have died from the virus. 292 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 16 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,915 cases. 1,760 of the cases are residents and 155 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 24 deaths from the virus and 106 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,064 cases. 1,053 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 18 people have died in the county and 63 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no one in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 735 cases. There are 722 residents and 13 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been six deaths reported and 28 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,768 cases. There are 2,739 local cases and 29 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 77 deaths and 142 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, five people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 608 cases, 607 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Ten people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 871 cases. They are 861 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 14 deaths and 54 hospitalizations reported. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 604 cases. There are 600 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Eight people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 497 cases of COVID-19. All 497 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Eight people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 28 available adult ICU beds out of the 137 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting all of the four pediatric ICU beds is available.

Local ICU Capacity. (WJHG/WECP)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.