Habitat for Humanity ReStore needs donations after flooding from Hurricane Sally

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Walton County is one of many places cleaning up after Hurricane Sally.

Their ReStore building on Highway 393 was flooded by the rain from Sally, ruining all of their merchandise.

They now need help restocking their store, so they can get back to helping the community.

Executive Director, Teresa Imdieke said, now more than ever, people in Walton County need the store.

“With the damage with Hurricane Sally, just like after Hurricane Michael, people have to come shop at the restore, they can’t afford a window at lowes or home depot at retail prices, they can come here and buy it at a fraction of the price, so it makes fixing your home so much more affordable,” said Imdieke.

the Habitat for Humanity ReStore uses the money from the ReStore to help build homes.

You can find out more about how to help them on their website.

