Okaloosa Island man survives gunshot to stomach

A 22-year-old Okaloosa Island resident is recovering after someone shot him in the abdomen Tuesday night.
A 22-year-old Okaloosa Island resident is recovering after someone shot him in the abdomen Tuesday night.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 22-year-old Okaloosa Island resident is recovering after someone shot him in the abdomen Tuesday night.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened just after 8pm Tuesday outside the man’s apartment.

He told deputies a black man with dread locks shot him and then left the scene in a white sedan. No other details have been given at this time.

We’re told the young man was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

