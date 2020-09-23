Okaloosa Island man survives gunshot to stomach

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 22-year-old Okaloosa Island resident is recovering after someone shot him in the abdomen Tuesday night.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened just after 8pm Tuesday outside the man’s apartment.

He told deputies a black man with dread locks shot him and then left the scene in a white sedan. No other details have been given at this time.

We’re told the young man was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

