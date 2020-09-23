Advertisement

Proposed amendment on Florida’s ballot would increase minimum wage

In November, voters will weigh in on Amendment two, which if passed, minimum wage would gradually increase to $15 an hour.
In November, voters will weigh in on Amendment two, which if passed, minimum wage would gradually increase to $15 an hour.(WCJB)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - In a few short weeks, Floridians will take to the polls to vote for the country’s next president, but that’s not the only thing they’ll vote on. Floridians will have the opportunity to amend the state’s constitution six times, but Amendment Two would raise Florida’s current minimum wage of $8.56.

“What it would do is in year one, the first year, it would raise the minimum wage to $10 an hour and then it would increase the wage by a dollar an hour for the next six years,” John Morgan, who sponsored the amendment, said.

The goal is for a $15 minimum wage by 2026.

“Large numbers of people are working their fingers to the bones and falling further and further and further behind,” Morgan, who is a lawyer and the owner of WonderWorks in Panama City Beach, said. “You’re going to get a harder worker, a better worker, a more grateful employee, someone who stays. You’re not going to have the turnover.”

Panama City Beach Restaurant Owner Dave Trepanier said the repercussions of a minimum wage hike would be devastating to the hospitality industry.

“I think you’d see far more businesses go out of business than opening businesses,” he said.

Trepanier said restaurants would have to raise menu prices, an expense passed on to customers.

“The restaurant industry works on such small margins anyways. You know, to continue to have to put more and more burdening expense on us is just going to get harder and harder to do business,” he said.

But Morgan said he knows the impact of a wage increase after he did it for his own employees. Even though it cost him $4 million, he believes other Floridians will want to do the same.

“I’m confident it will happen because I believe in the goodness of Floridians,” he said.

Amendments must receive 60% approval from voters in order to pass.

Below is a list of the amendments to be voted on in this year’s General Election in Florida:

Amendment 1 Citizenship Requirement to Vote in Florida Elections: This amendment provides that only United States Citizens who are at least eighteen years of age, a permanent resident of Florida, and registered to vote, as provided by law, shall be qualified to vote in a Florida election.

Amendment 2 Raising Florida’s Minimum Wage: Raises minimum wage to $10.00 per hour effective September 30th, 2021. Each September 30th thereafter, minimum wage shall increase by $1.00 per hour until the minimum wage reaches $15.00 per hour on September 30th, 2026. From that point forward, future minimum wage increases shall revert to being adjusted annually for inflation starting September 30th, 2027.

Amendment 3 All Voters Vote in Primary Elections for State Legislature, Governor, and Cabinet: Allows all registered voters to vote in primaries for state legislature, governor, and cabinet regardless of political party affiliation. All candidates for an office, including party nominated candidates, appear on the same primary ballot. Two highest vote getters advance to general election. If only two candidates qualify, no primary is held and winner is determined in general election. Candidate’s party affiliation may appear on ballot as provided by law. Effective January 1, 2024.

Amendment 4 Voter Approval of Constitutional Amendments: Requires all proposed amendments or revisions to the state constitution to be approved by the voters in two elections, instead of one, in order to take effect. The proposal applies the current thresholds for passage to each of the two elections.

Amendment 5 Limitation on Homestead Assessments: Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective date January 1, 2021, to increase, from 2 years to 3 years, the period of time during which accrued Save-Our-Homes benefits may be transferred from a prior homestead to a new homestead.

Amendment 6 Ad Valorem Tax Discount for Spouses of Certain Deceased Veterans Who Had Permanent, Combat-Related Disabilities: Provides that the homestead property tax discount for certain veterans with permanent combat-related disabilities carries over to such veteran’s surviving spouse who holds legal or beneficial title to, and who permanently resides on, the homestead property, until he or she remarries or sells or otherwise disposes of the property. The discount may be transferred to a new homestead property of the surviving spouse under certain conditions. The amendment takes effect January 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Destination Panama City breaks ground on new Welcome Center in downtown

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Officials hope the new building will be finished by spring 2021.

News

850Strong Student of the Week

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Braden Mork.

News

Florida releases updated COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 13,782 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Cottondale man dead after ATV accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Cottondale man is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Habitat For Humanity ReStore Flooding

Updated: 19 hours ago
We take a look at the damage Hurricane Sally did to the Habitat For Humanity ReStore in Walton County.

News

BDS PanCare Partnership

Updated: 19 hours ago
Bay District Schools will continue its partnership with PanCare.

News

Bay County Budget

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Bay County budget has been approved and the millage rate will stay the same.

News

Push Back on Governor DeSantis' New Proposal

Updated: 19 hours ago
Black Lives Matter activists are pushing back against the governor's new proposal that increases penalties for violent protesters.

News

Possible Human Remains Found

Updated: 19 hours ago
Possible human remains found in a bag at a funeral home in Panama City.

News

Florida activists pushback on protest measures

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A coalition of Black Lives Matter and other activists pushed back against Governor Ron DeSantis' proposal to increase penalties for violent protestors Tuesday.