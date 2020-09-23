Randy Wolfe is this week’s Golden Apple winner

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week’s Golden Apple winner was nominated by two young men he is now teaching for a second time.

Gordon Pongratz and Anderson Mai nominated their teacher Randy Wolfe for this week’s Golden Apple award.

Mr. Wolfe teaches history at Bay Haven Charter Academy. He taught Gordon and Anderson in 6th grade, and is now teaching them again in 8th.

The boys say Mr. Wolfe teaches them so much everyday and he has been the greatest teacher they have ever had.

Mr. Wolfe was surprised by the award and met with a round of applause from his class.

He says he comes to work everyday and hopes he leaves a lasting impact on the kids.

Mr. Wolfe was grateful the two boys nominated him.

Mr. Wolfe said to the boys “Just thank you very much, and I will continue to try to keep building you guys up and just make you guys into the outstanding gentlemen that you already are and make you even better, and better educated.”

