Rutherford getting set to open the regular season against Port St. Joe Friday

By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -This is a big week for some Bay County football programs, as they finally get to play for real!

Count the Rutherford Rams in that group, as they get set for their regular season opener, the Rams host Port St. Joe Friday night at Tommy Oliver.

The Sharks have three games under their belts, they come north at 2-1. The Rams on the other hand, do have some game action behind them, two halves of play in Saturday’s jamboree. They beat Bay 8-7 in one half, beat Arnold 14-7 in the other.

I spoke with coach Tillman Tuesday about all that and moving ahead to get ready to play for real in three nights!

“Between the first time you step on the field and the second time you step on the field, you’re supposed to make the most gains of the year.” coach Tillman told me. “And we definitely saw a lot of things from the video that we can improve on. Not a lot of major stuff, but the boys being able to see themselves in a game situation against somebody else. And you know from a higher camera angle where we can do some teaching. We had a good film session this morning with the young men. Hopefully they’ll take coaching from the video and improve on the things we need to improve on.”

Again the Sharks going into a fourth regular season game and for the Rams, well their first. That’s advantage Port St. Joe, or so it would appear.

“I think it was huge for us just to be able to play the jamboree last week even with the weather, to go ahead and be able to play that Saturday and be on the field.” Tillman said. “Because at least we’ve been on the field once. It will be their fourth time and our second, but it’s a whole lot better than it being their fourth time and our first. We are going to do the best we can to get the boys prepared, but we feel like we should be ready for Friday night. But it definitely is an advantage for them playing in their fourth game. They’ve already been in their routine and we’re still trying to establish ours.”

The important thing though is the Rams are playing! And this will be different than last Saturday, and the coach says he’s already seeing that in his players.

“Definitely you can tell the mindset has changed.” the coach says. “Last week our staff, our opinion of that is it’s just a glorified practice. This week it goes into the win loss column and for us to try to push them to be the best that they can be. And to achieve everything that we want to achieve we need to win some ball games. And so this week starts putting them in the win loss column and the boys have come in ready to work this week and so we’re excited about that.”

That game Friday at Tommy Oliver set for 7 o’clock and is one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

