Storm supplies available for Okaloosa County residents

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - With rain expected later this week in the area as Tropical Storm Beta moves across the southeast, emergency officials in Okaloosa County are preparing.

For residents who may need to cover up their homes, the county has set up two points of distribution.

Tarps, clean up kits, food, water and other essentials are available for anyone who may need them.

Residents can head to the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach or to the Old Spanish Trail Park behind the police station in Crestview.

We’re told the county has enough supplies for roughly 1,000 families.

