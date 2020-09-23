Tuesday Evening Forecast
Some brief sun is in the forecast before rain returns
Sep. 22, 2020
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The first day of fall certainly had a fall feel over the panhandle. For tonight it will be cool once again... although not as cool as this morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight w/lows in the 60s for most of us, but we could see a few 70s at the coast. On Wednesday we are hopeful for a few more peeks of sunshine and that should get temps up into the 80s. By Thursday/Friday moisture from Tropical Depression Beta will move through the panhandle.
