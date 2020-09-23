Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a mainly quiet start on radar this morning with just a few light spritzers around once again, perhaps a few light showers up on I-10 or in the Wiregrass. We’re still waking up on the cloudy side early on today. But we’ll see a bit more sunshine peering through the clouds especially into the midday and afternoon today.

Otherwise, temperatures are pleasant, but not as cool as days prior. In fact, we’re waking up 5-8° warmer this morning than yesterday as we get the day started in the upper 60s inland to low 70s on the coast. This is the kick start to a warmer trend ahead in the forecast. With a bit more sunshine opening up in our skies by the midday today and winds shifting a bit more southeasterly into the afternoon, we’ll have no troubles reaching the 80s for daytime highs today.

A warm front slides into the forecast for the end of the week with the remnants of Beta’s moisture sliding east along this front as well. Not only will the warm front bring temperatures and humidity levels back up to a bit of a summery feel. But we’ll also see rain chances on the rise especially throughout the day on Thursday.

The rain chances will diminish a bit as the warm front and deep moisture slide further east of NWFL into the weekend. Scattered hit or miss storms will be expected Friday through Sunday with rain chances continuing to diminish through that period.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies in the morning turn partly sunny through the midday and afternoon. Highs today reach the low 80s inland to mid 80s on the coast. Your 7 Day Forecast has scattered storms likely in the forecast for tomorrow, not an all day rain, but a few umbrella worthy storms.

