Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a mainly quiet start on radar this morning with just a few light spritzers around once again, perhaps a few light showers up on I-10 or in the Wiregrass. We’re still waking up on the cloudy side early on today. But we’ll see a bit more sunshine peering through the clouds especially into the midday and afternoon today.

Otherwise, temperatures are pleasant, but not as cool as days prior. In fact, we’re waking up 5-8° warmer this morning than yesterday as we get the day started in the upper 60s inland to low 70s on the coast. This is the kick start to a warmer trend ahead in the forecast. With a bit more sunshine opening up in our skies by the midday today and winds shifting a bit more southeasterly into the afternoon, we’ll have no troubles reaching the 80s for daytime highs today.

A warm front slides into the forecast for the end of the week with the remnants of Beta’s moisture sliding east along this front as well. Not only will the warm front bring temperatures and humidity levels back up to a bit of a summery feel. But we’ll also see rain chances on the rise especially throughout the day on Thursday.

The rain chances will diminish a bit as the warm front and deep moisture slide further east of NWFL into the weekend. Scattered hit or miss storms will be expected Friday through Sunday with rain chances continuing to diminish through that period.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies in the morning turn partly sunny through the midday and afternoon. Highs today reach the low 80s inland to mid 80s on the coast. Your 7 Day Forecast has scattered storms likely in the forecast for tomorrow, not an all day rain, but a few umbrella worthy storms.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The cool weather won't last much longer as the muggies and rain are return to the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
We see a brief amount of sunshine Wednesday before rain returns to the forecast

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
A mix of sun and clouds for the first day of fall in NWFL, highs reach the upper 70s near 80°.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances will be low the next couple of days before increasing later this week

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
It's the last day of summer but feeling more like fall with mainly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Weather Forecast

Work Week Forecast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Cooler and drier days are ahead for the Panhandle.

Weather Forecast

SUNDAY EVENING WX 9-20-2020

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
A fall feel moves into the panhandle this weekend

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
It will be a cloudy, but cooler weekend here in the panhandle with minimal rain chances.

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
The clouds will linger this weekend, but cooler weather will move into the panhandle