Bay and Mosley set to face off in our Game of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -It is one of the many interesting match ups set for week four of the high school football season, though for the two teams involved here, it’s just week one and week two for Bay and Mosley respectively. This Bay County rivalry game our High School game of the week.

The Tornadoes have yet to play a regular season game, though they did take part in that four team jamboree this past Saturday. They put up a pretty good showing, beating Bozeman in one half of play by 17, and then losing in a second half of play to Rutherford 14-7.

Coach Bland says, as you would expect, there is much to be learned from this game film, and that’s the focus this week, as the 4A

Tornadoes get set to step up in class against the rival Dolphins, a 6A program.

“You know for us to call it a rivalry is something that we are fired up to do,” says Bay head coach Keith Bland “but to play them and compete you’ve got to earn some respect. You know playing against schools like that. You know we’re playing a school twice our size. That is well coached and well prepared and they’ve got some great ballplayers. So no matter what we have to clean up from Saturday, you’re going to face a whole other beast when you play Mosley high school, a large well coached school like they are.”

And Mosley looking the part in their season debut last Friday, beating a pretty talented Clearwater Academy at Tommy Oliver 31-28.

Again Mosley head coach Jeremy Brown says there’s much to study, much to learn, but given what they had to deal with last week, in terms of the weather, well he was very proud with that performance!

“You know beating a quality team like that, and we didn’t have a real practice all week.” coach Brown told us. “We practiced in Rosenwald’s gym on Monday and then we didn’t practice on Tuesday, Wednesday. Thursday morning we practiced in our gym, and then on Thursday afternoon we went out on our field for about an hour and a half. But it was really no contact because the field was still pretty wet. But we know we had to at least get outside. You know really just a testament to the kids, and how dialed in they were. And you know they just had that kind of ‘refuse to lose’ attitude, so we were definitely proud of them” >

And a reminder that Bay-Mosley game set for tomorrow night, not Friday, a 7 o’clock start, we’ll have all the highlights for you in our late news Thursday.

