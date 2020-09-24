Chipley police department relocates after its building floods

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

While Chipley Police were busy answering calls for help during hurricane Sally, they had their own emergency to deal with as well.

Rising floodwater flowed into the Chipley Police Station last week, forcing them to take quick action to save what they could. Much of the building is now being gutted, as they work to clean up the mess.

Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson says he’s never seen the station flood as it did during Sally.

The police station is temporarily relocated at 1138 Main Street in Chipley. Chief Thompson says they will be at the new location until the Police Station is completely remodeled.

The fire station next door to the police station also flooded and Chief Thompson hopes they are back up and running at the police station in the next three months.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.