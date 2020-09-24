Florida releases updated COVID-19 numbers for Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 693,040 cases reported. There are 684,847 cases involving Florida residents and 8,193 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 13,961 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,968 cases. This includes 5,870 residents and 98 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 102 people have died from the virus and 350 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, 17 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,836 cases. This includes 4,796 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 39 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 109 people who have died from the virus. 295 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, 14 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,921 cases. 1,766 of the cases are residents and 155 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 25 deaths from the virus and 106 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,068 cases. 1,057 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 19 people have died in the county and 64 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, there is no one in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 741 cases. There are 728 residents and 13 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been seven deaths reported and 28 hospitalizations. As of Thursday afternoon, there are no people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,773 cases. There are 2,745 local cases and 28 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 77 deaths and 146 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, three people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 610 cases, 609 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 11 people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Thursday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 873 cases. They are 863 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 14 deaths and 54 hospitalizations reported. As of Thursday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 611 cases. There are 607 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Eight people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 505 cases of COVID-19. All 505 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Eight people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 11:46 a.m. Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 25 available adult ICU beds out of the 137 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting three of the four pediatric ICU beds is available.

Local ICU capacity. (WJHG/WECP)

