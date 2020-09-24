Graceville man dead after motorcycle accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 62-year-old Graceville man is dead after a motorcycle accident Wednesday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the man was riding his motorcycle north on SR 77 in Washington County when he came to the transition from a two lane road to a four lane road.

Troopers say the man failed to navigate the lane shift and ran into a road construction barrel.

The man fell from the motorcycle and died from his injuries.

