Advertisement

Graceville man dead after motorcycle accident

Motorcycle accident
Motorcycle accident(AP Images)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 62-year-old Graceville man is dead after a motorcycle accident Wednesday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the man was riding his motorcycle north on SR 77 in Washington County when he came to the transition from a two lane road to a four lane road.

Troopers say the man failed to navigate the lane shift and ran into a road construction barrel.

The man fell from the motorcycle and died from his injuries.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida releases updated COVID-19 numbers for Thursday

Updated: moments ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 13,961 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Randy Wolfe is this week’s Golden Apple winner

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
This week’s Golden Apple winner was nominated by two young men he is now teaching for a second time.

News

Open Programs At Haney Technical Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Looking for a new career? A local school has some options for you. A guest joined us at the station with more details for would-be students.

News

Rick Seltzer Park Closed Due To Flooding

Updated: 11 hours ago
Hurricane Sally left its mark on this local park.

Latest News

News

First Clemency Roadblock

Updated: 11 hours ago
Desmond Meade asks for full pardon, but did not receive it today.

News

Hurricane Sally Damages Beach Flagpoles

Updated: 11 hours ago
Hurricane Sally washed away and damaged some beach flagpoles - how you can find out beach conditions.

News

ECP Project Updates

Updated: 11 hours ago
We look at EDA projects coming to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

News

Lynn Haven Budget and Millage Rate

Updated: 11 hours ago
Lynn Haven's millage rate is going up to 4.3 mills.

News

Voting rights activist pardon put on hold

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The man who wrote and passed the constitutional amendment giving felons the right to vote asked the Governor and Clemency Board for a full pardon from a 18 -year-old cocaine conviction Wednesday, but he will have to wait a little longer.

News

4.7 million mail ballots to begin reaching post offices Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Starting Thursday, mail ballots will begin going out to the 4.7 million Floridians who have already requested them.