Lynn Haven approves budget, sets millage rate

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Lynn Haven taxpayers will see a higher millage rate than they did last year.

Wednesday the commission voted to approve the final millage rate at 4.3 mils.

Last year locals saw a rate of 3.9 mils.

City officials say the increase is due to lost revenue among other things as the city still recovers from Hurricane Michael.

Officials say they hope the higher rate won’t carry over into next year.

″Coming back and looking next year with another year behind us after Hurricane Michael that we will be able to maybe looking at placing that millage rate down a little bit," said City Manager Vickie Gainer.

The commission also voted to approve the final budget, which is right around $31 million.

They also approved a $19 million disaster recovery fund budget which was created after Hurricane Michael.

“So, it’s been a very good way of tracking projects, expenses, other contracts, contractors, professional services; are all in that particular fund," said Gainer.

Lynn Haven officials also extended the temporary city attorney’s contract as they narrow down candidates for permanent legal counsel.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.