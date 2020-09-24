Advertisement

Minimum wage amendment poised to pass, despite opposition

Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Voters will decide this November whether to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by the year 2026.

Polls show the proposed constitutional amendment with strong support, but The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association is fighting back.

Amendment Two would spike Florida’s $8.56 minimum wage to $10 on September 30th, 2021.

Amendment supporter Bob Rackleff explained it would then increase by a dollar a year until hitting $15.

“They have until 2026 to figure this out,” said Rackleff who also heads the Big Bend Voting Rights project.

But Vice President of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Geoff Luebkemann argues by nearly doubling the state’s minimum wage over the next six years small businesses could be crippled.

“It will cost folks jobs. It will decrease opportunity,” said Luebkemann.

The association has launched an online calculator that shows how much more businesses with tipped employees can expect to pay if Amendment Two passes.

“In an industry with razor thin margins, taking this kind of hit may remove the opportunity to be profitable at all,” said Luebkemann.

Rackleff said the hospitality industry pushed the same message when voters approved a minimum wage hike in 2004.

“And all the panicky things that were going to happen didn’t happen,” said Rackleff.

There is one glaring difference between 2020 and 2004: in 2004 there wasn’t a global pandemic.

“The timing couldn’t be worse with an industry already on its knees,” said Luebkemann.

However, Rackleff contends more money in the pockets of low wage workers will translate to more spending.

“They’ll be good customers for these same businesses that are crying the blues right now,” said Rackleff.

Pandemic or not, the amendment is polling well over the 60 percent needed for passage.

We did reach out to Florida For a Fair Wage, the committee backing Amendment 2, for comment on this story, but we did not receive a response.

Latest News

News

Wage Calculator

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Florida voters will decide this November whether to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026.

News

Food Distribution Event

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Ten thousand pounds of food was given away to local residents Thursday morning at Eastgate Christian Fellowship in Panama City Beach.

News

PCB Record Budget

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Growth in Panama City Beach has caused the city to raise its 2020-2021 fiscal year budget to a record level.

News

Rock Your School Day

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Bay District Schools educators got their "teach" on Thursday for "Rock Your School Day".

Latest News

News

Florida releases updated COVID-19 numbers for Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 13,961 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Randy Wolfe is this week’s Golden Apple winner

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
This week’s Golden Apple winner was nominated by two young men he is now teaching for a second time.

News

Graceville man dead after motorcycle accident

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A 62-year-old Graceville man is dead after a motorcycle accident Wednesday night.

News

Open Programs At Haney Technical Center

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Looking for a new career? A local school has some options for you. A guest joined us at the station with more details for would-be students.

News

Rick Seltzer Park Closed Due To Flooding

Updated: 19 hours ago
Hurricane Sally left its mark on this local park.

News

First Clemency Roadblock

Updated: 19 hours ago
Desmond Meade asks for full pardon, but did not receive it today.