Multiple beach flagpoles damaged by Hurricane Sally

Multiple flagpoles were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Sally
Multiple flagpoles were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Sally(WJHG/WECP)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - A number of beach flagpoles were damaged or destroyed, and now questions have arisen on where beachgoers can get flag information. Those are the poles that fly the beach warning flags telling whether it’s safe to enter the water or you need to stay out.

Most of the damaged flagpoles are located outside of the Panama City Beach city limits, on the eastern portion of the beach. Some have been totally washed away; others heavily damaged as a result of storm surge and winds from Sally. While some of the flagpoles may be temporarily out of commission, there are a myriad of other ways beachgoers can find water condition information.

“One thing that’s really easy is that you can text PCB FLAGS to 888-777 and you’ll get daily reports on what’s going on," said Wil Spivey, Beach Safety Director for Panama City Beach Fire Rescue "Any time we change flags, or what the flag conditions are for the day.”

In addition to the number listed, flag information is also posted on www.pcbgov.com and the Visit Panama City Beach website.

