Advertisement

Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack in Florida

Officials say a 30-year-old man from Atlanta received severe shoulder injuries when a shark bit him as he was snorkeling in the Florida Keys.
Officials say a 30-year-old man from Atlanta received severe shoulder injuries when a shark bit him as he was snorkeling in the Florida Keys.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) - When a shark attacked her husband during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys, his pregnant wife didn’t think twice, jumping out of a boat to pull him to safety, a sheriff’s deputy said.

Andrew Eddy, 30, was on a private boat with his wife, Margot Dukes-Eddy and her family at the time of the shark attack Sunday morning at Sombrero Reef, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Eddy, of Atlanta, had just slid into the water when a large shark latched onto his shoulder.

“Dukes saw the shark’s dorsal fin and then blood filling the water. Dukes, without hesitation, dove into the water and pulled Eddy to the safety of the boat,” Deputy Christopher Aguanno wrote in his report.

The Miami Herald reported that Dukes managed to avoid injury during the rescue, but deputies described Eddy’s shark bite wound as severe. Medics were waiting for them when they reached the beach in Marathon. Eddy was then flown to Ryder Trauma Center at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, where a spokeswoman said the family requested privacy.

Several other snorkelers from other boats were already in the water when the attack happened, the deputy wrote. He said other boaters told deputies they had seen a bull shark in the area that morning, which they estimated to be as much as 9 feet (2.7 meters) long.

George Burgess, who retired as director of the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, agreed that it was likely a bull shark that bit Eddy.

The file has recorded 17 unprovoked shark bites since 1882 in Monroe County. For comparison, Volusia County in northern Florida has had 312, earning the area the designation of “the shark bite capital of the world.”

That’s because the Keys lack the waves that make Volusia County’s beaches popular with swimmers and surfers, Burgess said. In the Keys, people tend to spend their time in the water snorkeling, scuba diving and hanging around sandbars, activities that are less likely to attract sharks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rick Seltzer Park Closed Due To Flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hurricane Sally left its mark on this local park.

News

First Clemency Roadblock

Updated: 2 hours ago
Desmond Meade asks for full pardon, but did not receive it today.

News

Hurricane Sally Damages Beach Flagpoles

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hurricane Sally washed away and damaged some beach flagpoles - how you can find out beach conditions.

News

ECP Project Updates

Updated: 2 hours ago
We look at EDA projects coming to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Latest News

News

Lynn Haven Budget and Millage Rate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lynn Haven's millage rate is going up to 4.3 mills.

National Politics

Trump promises ‘born alive’ executive order in appeal to anti-abortion voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizations representing obstetricians and gynecologists say the law already provides protections to newborns, whether born during a failed abortion or under other circumstances.

News

Voting rights activist pardon put on hold

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The man who wrote and passed the constitutional amendment giving felons the right to vote asked the Governor and Clemency Board for a full pardon from a 18 -year-old cocaine conviction Wednesday, but he will have to wait a little longer.

National

2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The protests come after prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend.

News

4.7 million mail ballots to begin reaching post offices Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Starting Thursday, mail ballots will begin going out to the 4.7 million Floridians who have already requested them.

News

Lynn Haven approves budget, sets millage rate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Wednesday the commission voted to approve the final millage rate at 4.3. Last year locals saw a rate of 3.9.