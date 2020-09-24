Advertisement

Rick Seltzer Park closed due to flooding

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - September brought abnormally high amounts of rainfall to the Panhandle, and a local park is still reeling from the impacts.

Rick Seltzer Park in Panama City Beach is currently closed due to flooding. The water table has risen to the surface as a result of the rainfall amounts, and as a result, the drainage for the park is backed up. The county is prepared to begin repairs on the infrastructure, but need to wait until the floodwaters recede.

“The pipe and the stuff underneath the parking lot is still full of water, so we’re trying to pump that out and see what the damage is," said Josee Cyr, Bay County Engineering Division Manager. "Right now we’re fighting that water table.”

No word yet on when the water will recede.

