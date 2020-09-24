Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of an active morning as we have scattered showers appearing on radar under a mostly cloudy sky. We’ll see more scattered activity throughout the day, with chances for storms to develop into the midday and afternoon.

Otherwise, it’s a warm morning with temperatures in the low 70s for most as southerly winds continue to pump in a bit more humidity as well. So dress comfortably, but maybe not in a dress or skirt for breezy conditions, and grab the umbrellas for a scattered storm! As temperatures warm up into the midday to the low 80s, we’ll see that daytime heating help provide more lift for scattered showers to turn into some thunderstorms.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather today where gusty winds in storms will be our primary threat, but an isolated tornado or two may also be possible. So lets be weather aware through lunch and into the afternoon.

These scattered storms are developing in the warm and moist air ahead of a cold front moving in from the west, associated with the remnant low of Beta. This system will move through pretty quickly today and into tonight with a few more scattered showers or rumbles of thunder possible tonight and into tomorrow morning as it slides east.

We won’t see a big cool down behind this system as the source region of air behind this cold front comes from Texas. However, it will help to clear out our skies into the weekend and lead toward smaller rain chances and more sunshine ahead of a bigger fall front on the horizon for next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and some thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado our primary concerns. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running warm into the upcoming weekend with a gradual downturn in temperatures ahead for next week.

