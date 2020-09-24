Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Wet weather is returning to the panhandle over the next couple of days. Expect rain chances to be higher Wednesday and Thursday as moisture from the remnants of Beta slide across the panhandle. Right now rain chances will be very spotty, but some of the storms could produce brief heavy downpours. As a whole, rain amounts will be <1″ and some of us will not see a drop.

For tonight skies will become mostly cloudy w/fewer 60s for lows and more 70s. Scattered storms move in from the west Thursday w/highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be 60-70%. Friday will bring a 50% chance of rain earlier in the day with lesser rain chances later.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.