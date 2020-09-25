23rd Street in Panama City is seeing a revitalization

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Hurricane Michael changed the landscape of Panama City especially 23rd Street. But now the business and shopping corridor is booming again.

The city has added new shopping areas like Bay City Point, and the new restaurants are filling up with customers.

It is a welcome sight to the Bay County Chamber of Commerce where officials there tell us plans to revamp 23rd Street were in the works before the storm.... Hurricane Michael just forced those plans along.

“Planning takes time, that is why they call it planning, following Hurricane Michael, we did have a lot more to do, but it also helped in cleaning up some areas and really focusing on what we could do to rebuild a better bay." Said Elizabeth Smith

Bay County Chamber of Commerce officials also tell us development and rebuilding are improving areas all across Panama City.

