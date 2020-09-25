Ascension Sacred Heart allowing more visitors in hospital

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - More visitors will be able to see their loved ones if they’re at Ascension Sacred Heart.

According to a spokesperson with Ascension Sacred Heart, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital are going down. He announced Friday the hospital system is relaxing visitation policies, now allowing two visitors per patient in inpatient rooms, ERs, ORs, and other procedural areas. He also said three visitors will be allowed for pediatric patients.

The spokesperson says the hospitals will still have safety protocols in place to protect patients, visitors, and staff. Those protocols include universal masking, screenings for COVID-19 symptoms, and social distancing in the facilities.

He says if the number of COVID-19 patients starts to rise in the hospital again, policies will be changed as needed.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.