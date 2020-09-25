Bay County Chamber of Commerce celebrates local businesses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bay County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Industry Appreciation Celebration Friday morning.

As part of the celebration, five prestigious awards were handed out recognizing companies in Bay County that have helped build a better Bay.

The Business Expansion Award was given to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

The Small Business of the Year Award was given to Tudors Biscuit World.

Trane was named Manufacturer of the Year.

The Innovation Award was presented to JetBoatPilot.

The Newcomer Award was presented to Clark & Sons.

“These awards show the hard work and dedication that these Bay County businesses put in every day,” Carol Roberts, President/CEO of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce said. “Without them, there would not be new opportunities for high-wage jobs being developed in our community for future generations.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.