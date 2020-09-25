Bay County receives half million dollar grant for families of homeless students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

For many, school is just a place to learn. For some, it’s a place of stability. But thanks to a new $500,000 grant at least ten families won’t have to worry about housing.

“The grant is to help families who have had trouble finding housing and maintaining housing to get into stable housing,” said Bay District Schools' homeless liaison, Kay Daniel, during a press conference Thursday morning. She said that stable housing will translate to a stable school environment for children- something crucial for academic success. “Maybe they lost housing during Michael and they haven’t been able to recover from those setbacks.”

A survey of the 2019-2020 school year found 3,774 Bay District Schools students identified as homeless. Since August of 2020, 740 students identified as “living in a temporary situation”.

“It’s gonna be a slow-moving grant where we do one family at one time and help them get into housing and when we get that family sort of stabilized then we’ll add another family," said Daniel.

The Panama City Housing Association, Bay District Schools, and Doorways of Northwest Florida will work together as the grant recipients.

“Our role of this endeavor is going to be to work with the families to make sure that the families have stable income, they’re stabilized, and they provide the right home environment for the children to be able to be successful in their school day,” said executive director of Doorways of Northwest Florida, Yvonne Petrasovits.

Although the Pathway Home Program is a two-year grant, recipient families will be helped for twelve months at a time.

