Bay District Schools teachers get their ‘teach’ on for ‘Rock Your School Day’

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay District Schools teachers went all out for ‘Rock Your School Day’ Thursday.

At Hutchinson Beach Elementary, teachers decorated their classrooms in different themes to get their students engaged and excited to learn.

One classroom followed a Florida theme while other students spent the day doing glow-in-the-dark learning activities.

A popular theme was ‘Candyland’ for students who are currently reading Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

“For third grade, we decided to decorate all candy all over the place. Gummy bears, smarties, and gumdrops all over the room. Since my students didn’t know today that it was Rock Your School they were so excited and they are so ready to learn today and they’ve just had the best day,” Hutchinson Beach third-grade teacher Kasen Hicks said.

School officials said some teachers spent all night decorating their classrooms to surprise their students.

