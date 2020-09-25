Advertisement

Final resting place in Lynn Haven in need of a clean up

The city is trying to do more work with less staff.
The city is trying to do more work with less staff.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Overgrown weeds, fading flowers, and unkempt graves. This final resting place in Lynn Haven is in need of a cleanup.

“One of the biggest challenges we have are when you look at the headstones, for instance, Mount Hope has 1,900 headstones, benches coping, the various things that we have to take care of,” said Director of Community Services Parks and Grounds Ty Farris.

It’s a big job keeping a cemetery clean, but the job was done before Hurricane Michael. Now Lynn Haven residents want to know what changed.

“Greenleaf and the work they delivered is the reason the bar was set so high and why I get so many phone calls on when are our cemeteries going back to pre-storm condition?” said Farris.

Greenleaf Lawn Care was in charge of more than 20 properties in Lynn Haven, including the city’s 2 cemeteries. That all ended when the city canceled their contract after Greenleaf was named in a federal investigation involving misuse of funds.

Now, community services is in charge of the 23 acres of combined cemetery land plus other properties, but they’re trying to do the job without additional staff.

“If I was to take both of our grounds crews right now, it would take a full 2 days a week at those cemeteries to keep them up to the level they were pre-storm,” said Farris. “Which we would have a very difficult time keeping up with the 20 other properties that we also have to maintain.”

The city is trying to hire help, they’ve put the job out for bids, but so far no takers.

“We recently put an RFP out for the cemeteries, and not a single landscape contractor picked up on it,” said Farris.

So for now, the Lynn Haven cemeteries are slow to improve, but the city will keep working toward a final plan to maintain these final resting places.

Lynn Haven city leaders are hoping the community can come together to help clean up the local cemeteries. They’re hosting a cleanup day Saturday, October 3rd, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. City staff will be grilling hot dogs and hamburgers for the volunteers who come out to help.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

