Florida to move into Phase 3 of reopening plan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Florida will be moving into Phase 3 of the Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery.

Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement in St. Petersburg. During the press conference, Governor DeSantis said there will be no restrictions on restaurants in this phase and that the state will start moving to Phase 3 Friday.

According to the Florida’s plan, the state will enter Phase 3 when there is no evidence of a rebound or resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

In the plan, vulnerable populations, including the elderly and others with serious underlying medical conditions, can resume public interactions, but should practice social distancing. It says employees should resume unrestricted staffing of worksites and screen employees for symptoms of COVID-19.

When it comes to businesses in Florida, the plan says bars, pubs, and nightclubs which derive more than 50 percent of sales from alcohol should operate at full capacity with limited social distancing protocols. In the press conference, Governor DeSantis said reopening bars will be up to local governments' desecration. Restaurants and food services establishments may operate at full capacity with limited social distancing protocols. Gyms and fitness centers should open to full capacity but should maintain adequate sanitation practices.

