Freeport residents cleanup after Hurricane Sally causes river flooding

A week after Hurricane Sally dumped several inches of rain all over the Panhandle, many in Freeport feel as though they have been forgotten, as they try to clean up the mess Sally left.

“We’ve got to just rip everything out and do the walls again and redo all the walls and throw furniture away and, in other words, start all over again,” said Bob Lombard, a Freeport resident, “The river really hasn’t gone down yet, and then we had all that rain this morning, and I’ve got water all around the back of the house.”

Residents like Lombard, near Black Creek, have had to move in with family members, and try to get their belongings to dry ground.

Lombard said it’s been more than a decade since a flood put them out of their home.

“The first time I was out of the house for six months, but I’d done all the work myself then, but I’m too old to do it now,” Lombard said.

While they go through a long cleanup process, the Lombards are finding help from their colleagues.

“Bob’s a little older than some of us and he’s a great worker here and just as a coworker more than anything we wanted to make sure that we did what we could to make ourselves available to him and his wife,” said Drew Williams, who works at Ace Hardware Store in Freeport.

“I was very fortunate that I didn’t get damaged or inconvenienced by the weather and it’s my place on this earth to try to help share goodwill towards other mankind,” said Williams.

For people like Lombard, who have lived on the river for 35 years, starting over is part of life.

“Where you gonna go to live it’s gonna cost you more to leave here and get another place,” said Lombard.

Walton County Emergency Management is asking all residents in Walton County to report any damage or flooding on their property by emailing damage@waltoncountyem.org.

