Friday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a little active here this morning with some passing showers early on. Most of the activity will be east of Hwy231 for the morning drive. And I don’t think they’ll last much past 10am today.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with temperatures in the mid 70s and dew points well into the sultry 70s as well. Dress comfortably and for those traveling in our eastern counties, keep the umbrellas around for the morning commute. Temperatures warm into the 80s fairly quickly today from the mild start and highs top out in the mid 80s this afternoon as the clouds decrease from the morning showers and some sunshine opens up throughout the day.

The frontal boundary dragging a few showers through this morning doesn’t have a big push of cooler or much drier air behind it. And because of that, we’ll likely see it washout only bringing a slight cool down to the morning hours with temperatures tonight dropping into the 60s inland to low 70s on the coast.

We’ll catch a nice break in the rain chances to start off the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies on Saturday and warm afternoon temperatures returning to the mid 80s. However, an upper level disturbance moving out of Texas will move in for the end of the weekend. We’ll see a return of some scattered rain chances throughout the day on Sunday.

This upper level trough will come with a cold front moving in for next week which brings back our wonderful fall feel for much of the week after some early week rain chances for Monday and Tuesday.

Bottom line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a few morning showers east of Hwy231. Skies turn partly sunny by the afternoon with warm and humid highs in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful Saturday ahead for the weekend with some rain chances returning on Sunday.

