Girls in Aviation Day kicks off Saturday with free app

By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay District Schools is looking to get more students involved in careers in aviation.

Saturday is Girls in Aviation Day and the school district wants anyone interested in that field to know about the free Girls in Aviation app.

The app will go live at midnight Friday and provide resources to show students what careers in aviation can offer.

District officials say they want students to know aviation is more than just getting on a plane.

“Really and truly, our world is about to change in the next 10 years. Drones or unmanned systems are going to be a large part of it. So we wanted to get the word out there that the change is coming," said Career and Technical Education Supervisor Beth Patterson.

For more information on how to download the app click here.

