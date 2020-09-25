High School Football Week 4/Schedule/Score/Highlights
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -
High School Football Week 4
Thursday Night-
Bay 13 Mosley 48
St. John Paul II 40 North Bay Haven 0
Friday Night-
Blountstown at Chipley
Holmes at Northview
Walton at Marianna
Freeport at Rocky Bayou Christian
Port St. Joe at Rutherford
South Walton at Arnold
Graceville at Bozeman
Fort Walton Beach at Niceville
Crestview at Choctaw
Valiant Cross at Wewahitchka
Cottondale at Baker
Maclay at Liberty
Vernon at Jefferson
Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.