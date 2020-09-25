Advertisement

High School Football Week 4/Schedule/Score/Highlights

Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights
Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels and Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

High School Football Week 4

Thursday Night-

Bay 13 Mosley 48

St. John Paul II 40 North Bay Haven 0

Friday Night-

Blountstown at Chipley

Holmes at Northview

Walton at Marianna

Freeport at Rocky Bayou Christian

Port St. Joe at Rutherford

South Walton at Arnold

Graceville at Bozeman

Fort Walton Beach at Niceville

Crestview at Choctaw

Valiant Cross at Wewahitchka

Cottondale at Baker

Maclay at Liberty

Vernon at Jefferson

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, September 23rd

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Scott Rossman
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, September 23rd

Sports

Week 4-highlights

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, September 23rd

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Area Scores and Highlights for Wednesday, September 23rd

Latest News

Sports

Bay and Mosley set to face off in our Game of the Week

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Bay playing up in class as they get set to face Mosley Thursday at Tommy Oliver

Sports

Rutherford getting set to open the regular season against Port St. Joe Friday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
The Rams are ready to play for real Friday, coming off good showing in Saturday Jamboree

Sports

Area Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, September 22

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Area Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, September 22nd

Sports

Area Scores and Highlights for Monday, September 21st

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Area Scores and Highlights for Monday, September 21st

Sports

Tornadoes looking towards season opener

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT

Sports

Tornadoes using “Effort. Toughness. Know What to do.” as season opener nears

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Bay looking ahead towards opener in Tommy Oliver against Mosley.